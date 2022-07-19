Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 831 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

