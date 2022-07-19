Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

NYSE CCI opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

