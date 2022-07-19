Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 908 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Boeing by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 126.8% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 97.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Shares of BA opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

