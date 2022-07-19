Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

