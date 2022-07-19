Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,428 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

