Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

RTX opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

