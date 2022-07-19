Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.