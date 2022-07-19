Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:APD opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

