Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 56.4% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 35,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,112,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

GOOG opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.66.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

