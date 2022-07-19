Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $409,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.