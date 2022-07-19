Whittier Trust Co. Buys 12,401 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

