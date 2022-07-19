Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 255,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

