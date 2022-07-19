Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

DVN opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.