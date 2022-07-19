WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

