The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

