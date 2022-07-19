Spinnaker Trust Has $684,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

