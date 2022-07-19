MBL Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

