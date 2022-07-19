MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.