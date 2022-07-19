MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $176.96 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

