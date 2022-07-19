MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.