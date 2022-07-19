MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

