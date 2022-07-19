Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,412 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 590,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

