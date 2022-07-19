MBL Wealth LLC Invests $377,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

