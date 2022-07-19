CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

MDT opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



