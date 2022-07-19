Spinnaker Trust Buys 98 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

