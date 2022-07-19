Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 6,532 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.