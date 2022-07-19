KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

KBA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

