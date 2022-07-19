Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 37.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.54.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

