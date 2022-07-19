Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 677 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

