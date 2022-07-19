Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

