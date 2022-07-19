Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $279.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

