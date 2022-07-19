Signaturefd LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

