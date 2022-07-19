Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.