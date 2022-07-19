Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

