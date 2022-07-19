Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

