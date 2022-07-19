Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

