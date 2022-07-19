Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $507,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

