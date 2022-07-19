Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.