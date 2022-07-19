Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 2,320 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHA opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

