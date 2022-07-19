Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

NFLX opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

