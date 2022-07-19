iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

