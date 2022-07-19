Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

