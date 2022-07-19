Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

