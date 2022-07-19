Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

