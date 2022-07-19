Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $7,264,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

ETN opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.