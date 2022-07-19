FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NYSE:RS opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.