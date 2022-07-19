SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in NIKE by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

