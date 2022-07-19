Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 618 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

