WBH Advisory Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 127.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 79.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

