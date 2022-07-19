Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

